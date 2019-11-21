Upshur County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting police officer

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County jury sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for assaulting a police officer. That offense occurred in January 2019.
According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, defendant Thomas Paul Carroll, 28, was accused of assaulting Big Sandy Officer Taylor Fast. Officer Fast was on patrol on January 31, 2019, and witnessed the defendant, Carroll, stumbling and nearly falling across Highway 80, publicly intoxicated and a danger to himself. When the officer approached Carroll to arrest him, Carroll began resisting, and punched him in the face, he reported.
Officer Fast pulled out his taser, which the defendant grabbed and was seen charging at the officer with on video, the District Attorney said. Officer Fast was able to get the taser and get Carroll handcuffed.
Carroll was on court-ordered probation at the time in Gregg County for resisting arrest of Gregg County Deputy Starr. In that incident in April 2018, Starr responded to a home where the defendant kicked the door of a home in while the owners were inside. Starr had to struggle with Carroll, he said, as Carroll was drunk that night, as well. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail at that time.
Carroll also had previous convictions for Assault Family Violence and possession of marijuana, the DA said.
He remains in the Upshur County Jail.
