Tyler Junior College unveils Metke Drive in honor of former school president

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College unveiled a street named in honor of Mike Metke.
Metke Drive, formerly Adair Street, was unveiled Thursday morning. Metke retired in June, after serving as TJC’s president for 12 years.
“Growing up on a little farm we were visiting last week, who would’ve dreamed? It goes so far beyond that. I’ve never dreamed of having an honor like chancellor president of TJC. Truly the best years of our lives. Totally unprepared for Tyler and this college. You know it’s hard to contain my emotions. It’s an amazing place, wonderful community, and I could have never hoped for a better job or a better community,” Metke said.
He and his wife, Donna, were joined joined by TJC board members, administrators, faculty, staff and students for the unveiling.
Those gathered bragged that the best years at TJC were the Metke years. Metke credited that to an amazing board and an incredible leadership team.
“We did some incredible things, and we’ve set the stage for what’s to come,” he said. “I hope that the students who come in the future will have the kind of great head start that the college has provided for since 1926 and that the future for the next generation of students is bright.”
Metke Drive connects Palmer and Blackwell avenues on the east side of the main campus.
Also, Claude Henry, president of Texas Bank and Trust in Tyler, got the keys to Metke’s 1926 Ford Model T. Henry won the car in a drawing. Metke donated it to the college to benefit TJC scholarships.
