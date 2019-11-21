Tyler Junior College unveils Metke Drive in honor of former school president

“Growing up on a little farm we were visiting last week, who would’ve dreamed? It goes so far beyond that. I’ve never dreamed of having an honor like chancellor president of TJC. Truly the best years of our lives. Totally unprepared for Tyler and this college. You know it’s hard to contain my emotions. It’s an amazing place, wonderful community, and I could have never hoped for a better job or a better community,” Metke said.