Students reported to be OK after wreck involving Mineola ISD school bus

MINEOLA, TEXAS (KLTV) - Mineola Independent School District reported one of their school buses was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
Mineola ISD Police Department reported the bus on route 5 was involved in a crash on East Highway 80 just before 7 a.m. EMS is on scene and reported the wreck occurred just east of Mineola near FM 1804.
According to Mineola ISD police, all of the students are reportedly OK and parents have been notified. They say the crash is still being worked by emergency crews.
“A Mineola ISD school bus has been involved in accident this morning. All parents of children who ride this bus have been notified. If you have not been notified about this accident, then your child is not involved and is safely at or on the way the school," the district said in a statement of Facebook regarding the crash.
