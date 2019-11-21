New East Texas program allows disposing of prescription medicines at home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the past few years there has been an increase in East Texas programs that allow people to turn in old or excess prescription medicines to be sure they don’t fall into the wrong hands.
The opioid crisis has put an exclamation point on this, as medicines have ended up stolen or worse, taken by children.
Now a new process is making it easier to 'clear the medicine cabinet'.
At United Way of Longview, ETCADA or East Texas council on alcoholism and drug abuse, was giving visitors a new option to disposing of old medications.
"This is important because we have an opioid epidemic, prescription drugs. You can no longer flush your prescriptions. We come from a generation that holds on to things," says ETCADA member Mindy Robertson.
Previously people would drop off old medications at receptacles usually located at police stations.
"It does deter some people. They don't want people to know their business," Robertson says.
But through a state grant, a new process was invented.
The program is called Deterra. A drug deactivation system bag. And it works in a unique way.
“You put the pills or patches in, a little bit of warm water, shake it up and it neutralizes the medicine totally deactivates it. The bag is biodegradable, so you throw it in the trash,” says Robertson.
Important because they feel it will save lives along the way.
“People are falling into this crisis not even knowing it. It could be me, it could be any of us that find ourselves in that situation. The opioid crisis is not unique to Longview, but we certainly see our share of cases here,” says executive director of United Way Longview, Donna Sharp.
“73 percent of students in our schools in East Texas said that it’s easy to get prescription medicine from their parents, grandparents, or their neighbors. That’s scary,” Robertson says.
For more information on the Deterra project, you can contact ETCADA in Longview at 903-753-7633.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.