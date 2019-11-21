Man to be charged with arson for setting Marshall residence on fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested on arson charges related to the burning of a house on Five Notch Rd.
According to Marshall Police Department, on Wednesday, police officers responded to a call in the area of East End Blvd. South and Johnston St. Witnesses there said they saw a white male wearing all black clothing set fire to a residence in the 1000 block of Five Notch Rd.
A man matching the description of the suspect was spotted not far from that residence. He was identified as Edward Winch, 25, of Marshall. Officers said they were familiar with Winch and determined that he had set a fire at the vacant residence on Five Notch.
Winch was detained until the fire marshal arrived. He advised that Winch would be charged with one count of arson.
He was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The fire marshal continues to investigate.
