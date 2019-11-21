Kilgore College will debut new steel drum ensemble Thursday night in Van Cliburn Auditorium

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore College Department of Music and Dance will present a performance by the KC Jazz Band and the official public debut of KC Steel at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in Van Cliburn Auditorium.
KC Steel is the college’s new steel drum ensemble that consists of seven students and band director, Brent Farmer.
“Steel drums originate from Trinidad and Tobago, and have a very colorful history,” Farmer said. “The music department was able to purchase these instruments thanks to an Innovation Grant we applied for here at KC, and the students are stoked to make their debut at the concert Thursday.”
Farmer said KC Steel will perform pieces traditional for a steel drum ensemble, plus more familiar transcriptions that audience members will recognize.
The KC Jazz Band will perform a variety of musical styles including swing, rock, funk and Latin. Tonight’s concert is free and open to the public.
