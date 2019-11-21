Harrison County grand jury indicts man for murder of girlfriend’s 5-year-old son

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury has returned indictments on a man and woman related to the death of a 5-year-old boy.
The man, Larry Prudhomme, was originally charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. The child, the 5-year-old son of his girlfriend, Danielle Faulkner, died in the hospital as a result of those injuries. As a result of the child’s death, a Harrison County Grand Jury returned an indictment today against Larry Prudhomme for Murder.
The child’s mother, Danielle Faulkner, was indicted for Injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Institutional Division, according to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported that on Sept. 17, 2019, the boy was discovered to have bruises all over his body. According to the sheriff’s office, the boy was immediately transported to the hospital. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in a critical condition. On Sept. 20, the child died as a result of his injuries, according to the DA’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the boy’s mother, identified as Faulkner, and Prudhomme both told deputies the little boy had fallen off the porch while taking out the trash. EMS, however, told the deputies they believed the amount of bruising found was not consistent with a fall off a porch.
Prudhomme and Faulkner remain in the Harrison County Jail.
