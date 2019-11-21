East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies expected through this evening/early tonight, then overcast skies are likely with increasing chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Rain chances remain very good through the morning hours over northern areas, the continue over southern areas into the middle afternoon hours. A few lingering showers over southern areas into the late afternoon hours. A few isolated strong thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through, but the chances of significant severe storms remain very low. We will monitor it for you very closely. Temperatures should be flipped on Friday with our high temperature occurring during the morning hours...just ahead of the front, and our low temperature will occur late on Friday as the cold air continues to spill into ETX. A very nice weekend is expected with chilly mornings and cool/mild afternoons. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer before another very weak cold front moves through. Only a few showers are possible on Tuesday. Wednesday of next week is looking fairly nice, however, our Thanksgiving Day Forecast is a bit shaky. Mostly Cloudy skies are now expected with just a few light showers possible with a cool morning and a mild afternoon. If anything changes, we will let you know asap.