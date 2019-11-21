ETN: ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ cast members speak about upcoming musical

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Belle and the Beast paid a visit to the East Texas Now desk Thursday afternoon.
ETN host Kayla Lyons spoke to the students who will be playing the lead roles in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” production that will be performed at the Caldwell Auditorium tonight and Friday night. Maggie Magill (Belle) and Mason Connell
“Students began working after school in September on the music as well as blocking and choreography, putting in over 40 hours of rehearsal,” a press release stated. “Families came together on Saturdays to help build the set and props and work on costume pieces.”
The Caldwell Auditorium is located at 330 E. College Avenue.
The Caldwell Jr. Musical is in its 14th year, and they will be putting on their first full-length musical with middle school students.
In all, more than 150 students auditioned to be part of this year’s shows. The junior cast, which is made up of students in grades 3 through 5, has 40 students, and the full-length show has a cast of 30 students. In addition, there are eight students on the tech crew.
The full-length version of “Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at 7 p.m. in the Caldwell Auditorium on December 12, 13, and 14. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. Admission to the junior version of the musical is free.
