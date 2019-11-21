East Texas native flies fighter jet over Eagles stadium

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas native now serving in the U.S. Air Force is living his dream.
Air Force Captain Sean Lipkin is a Gladewater High School graduate who is now a flight instructor at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina.
“That’s him the cockpit," Lipkin said while pointing to a photo of his son inside the office lobby.
Walk inside of Dr. Gary Lipkin’s chiropractic office in Longview and it won’t take you long to see his pride and joy.
“When Sean was young, I used to take him to the airport," Dr. Lipkin said. "He loved to watch airplanes take off and land. And I told him one day if you wanted to, you could do that. If that’s your dream, you can fly airplanes.”
And this past weekend, Dr. Lipkin said another one of his son’s dreams to do a flyover high above Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
“He told me last year that he wanted to do a flyover and that was a bucket list thing. He got clearance from his commanders at Seymour Johnson AFB to do that flyover and that’s what he did," Dr. Lipkin said.
At a military appreciation game this past weekend, Capt. Lipkin’s dream came true.
“I’ve always been an Eagles Fan, despite East Texas trying to influence me to be a Cowboys fan,” Capt. Sean Lipkin said.
Capt. Lipkin said his dad’s family is from Philadelphia, better explaining his love for the Eagles.
“That was inspiring and felt very proud of what he did, honoring our veterans and those enlisted in the armed forces and those who serve,” Dr. Lipkin said.
“To be able to honor the people that came before us, and the people that are in the service now that are deployed, and that give the ultimate sacrifice, it was a very, very cool opportunity to be able to do that.”
