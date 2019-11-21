East Texas Ag News: Latest cattle and hay prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week all average weight class prices ended a full six to eight dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls also finished two to four dollars stronger. The cold and wet weather in the northern part of the region took a break which allowed both feedlots and wheat fields to dry up. This encouraged buyers to return to market.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity.
Demand for hay is continuing to pick up as we get further into fall.
A large supply of hay is on the market, but there’s a wide variety in the quality of hay due to sporadic weather during the growing season.
Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in price.
