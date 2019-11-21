Dollar General surprises two Tyler schools with $5,000 checks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The administration, teachers and students at Jones and Dixie elementary schools received a holiday surprise Thursday.
Dollar General helped spread some holiday cheer by giving each campus a $5,000 check. The donations are part of the company’s Thanks Giving Campaign.
Natasha Crain is the principal of Jones Elementary School. She said the money will help with one of her campus’ top goals: a literacy initiative to have third graders reading on level.
“Just in having more resources to provide for our literacy library and also classroom libraries this is an excellent resource for our campus,” she said. “We have some online resources we use and actually our students can use them at home as well. So we can use money towards that as well and again we can also buy more student-interest type resources to supply our library with and just some things for the classrooms that will help support instruction for our teachers as well as our students.”
Dollar General Regional Director James Perez said the company makes these donations across the country. The selection process happens at the DG headquarters in Nashville, TN. He says schools are chosen based on the community, the stores in the community and the Dollar General leadership team.
“And then we get the opportunity to come out and deliver the good news,” he said.
Dollar General said the campaign is part of its mission to serve others.
On Wednesday, they were at Alto ISD where they presented students and teachers with a $15,000 check to help the district rebuild its library.
