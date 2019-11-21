Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett alleged Mason Rudolph uttered racial slur prior to Thursday Night Football brawl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett told NFL officials that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to the altercation that broke out during Thursday Night Football.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report on the allegation.
The Pittsburgh Steelers QB strongly denies the allegations. His attorney, Timothy Younger released a statement responding to the accusations.
On Wednesday he had an appeal hearing with the NFL.
As of now, Garrett is suspended indefinitely, with a minimum punishment lasting for the rest of the regular season and postseason.
The final outcome could be decided as soon as Thursday, per the report.
