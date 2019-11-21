City of Tyler to temporarily shut down Harvey Hall as precaution after Legionnaire’s cases

At a meeting initiated by the City of Tyler with the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) officials on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the City was advised by NET Health that the source of the contamination for the recent Legionnaires outbreak was still under investigation and that no testing location could be ruled out, including those found within Harvey Hall. Furthermore, the City was informed at this meeting that contamination of the building’s plumbing from a third party vendor tying into and utilizing the plumbing system was a possibility that could not be ruled out.