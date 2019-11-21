No injuries reported after pickup crashes into home in Whitehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to the scene of where a car crashed into the side of a home in Whitehouse.
The crash occurred on Highway 110 South at the corner of Nunn Street, near Rosebrook Circle in Whitehouse.
According to Whitehouse Interim Police Chief Frank Brewer, an 41-year-old woman was traveling south on 110 in pickup when the vehicle began to hydroplane. The woman reportedly overcorrected, causing the vehicle to strike a curb. Brewer reported the pickup then left the roadway before crashing into the garage wall of a home.
The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was reportedly not injured in the crash. Brewer said no one was home at the time of the crash.
As of 10:25 a.m., the car had been removed from the house.
