Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds for your Wednesday afternoon. Winds could gust up to 20 mph so a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6PM this evening. A few showers overnight, then on and off showers and isolated thunderstorms likely throughout the afternoon/evening hours for your Thursday. Winds will continue to be breezy as well, around 10-20 miles per hour. More showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible overnight into Friday ahead of our next cold front. A few storms could produce some fairly strong wind gusts, so a marginal risk for severe weather will be possible as this front moves through East Texas. Skies dry out behind the front late on Friday, leading to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s for the start of your Saturday. Skies continue to clear later Saturday afternoon with temperatures only warming into the upper 50s. Sunny skies and calm winds for Sunday with afternoon temps warming into the middle 60s. Increasing clouds on Monday as we warm back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Another cold front arrives on Tuesday and brings another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to East Texas.