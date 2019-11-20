San Augustine, Alto on collision course for possible 2A Reg III Championship

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - As the competition heats up in the playoffs all the talk in 2A Region III centers around #4 San Augustine and # 8 Alto.
The two teams have run through their competition this year and look to both be in round 4 in just a couple of weeks. While fans begin to chatter about where the possible showdown could be, the coaches are reminding everyone that there are still games to be played. This week Alto plays 9-2 Joaquin while San Augustine plays 6-5 Normangee.
“If you don’t handle your business this week then that game never happens,” Alto head coach Ricky Meeks said.
Neither team has an easy path to the game. Staring with Alto Joaquin has two quality wins over Shelbyville, Corrigan, Garrison and Tenaha. An Alto win this week and they would have the winner of Big Sandy vs Groveton in the next round.
On paper, San Augustine should beat Normangee but the playoffs are home to some weird upsets. If they handle business against Normangee then they would play the winner of Harleton and Carlisle. Wolves head coach Marty Murr is not taking the path to the region championship as a walk in a park, but more like a walk through a mine field.
“There is a lot of football to still be played,” Murr said. “If we get to that we will worry about it that week. It has to be a week to week thing and you have to bring your A-game because if you don’t then you will get upset.”
If the game does happen in two weeks it should be an epic showdown. The Wolves are averaging just over 60 points a contest and have only given up on average two touchdowns a game. Alto’s scoring average is down to 45 points per game but their defense is only allowing an average of one touchdown per game this year.
“We have to stay focused and stay off social media,” wide receiver Tyrandis Johnson said. “We do not get involved in none of the hype. We come out here and stay focused and do our job and when it comes to game day it only matters who is in front of us.”
“It is only about our opponent now and it is Joaquin this week,” Alto quarterback Harmon West said. “They are going to run at you and we are going to run right at them and it is going to be a game on Friday in Lufkin.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.