East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tomorrow/Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and mild with the southerly winds picking up just a bit. Thursday is looking to be cloudy with scattered showers expected throughout the day, 40-60% on the rain. Not constant, but scattered. On Friday, a cold front begins moving through during the early morning hours and should be through the entire area by late in the afternoon bringing with it showers and thundershowers and tumbling temperatures once the front moves through your area. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s if not the upper 40s by the late afternoon/evening hours. Winds shifting out of the North and increasing to 12-20mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Rainfall totals generally from .75″ to just over 1.00″ for Thursday and Friday. Some locations may get more than 1.25″. Saturday looks to be Partly Cloudy and cool...Sunday should be Mostly Sunny with a cold start and a mild afternoon. Monday should be Partly Cloudy and a bit warmer. Another cold front likely either late Tuesday or early Wednesday of next week bringing with it more rain. Clearing skies late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving Day. Cool Temperatures expected then as well.