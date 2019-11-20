Multiple departments respond to motorcycle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcycle crash shut down part of an East Texas highway late Tuesday night.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck happened on SH 42 at county road 468, south of Price.
Initial reports from the agency, just before 7 p.m., warned drivers to stay clear of the area due to scattered debris.
Around 11 p.m., officials said a landing zone was requested for emergency crews.
Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Christus Health EMS responded to the scene. No word on any fatalities.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. We will have the latest updates throughout the morning on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4 a.m. on KLTV. Watch live here.
