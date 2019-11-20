Man arrested after allegedly leading Henderson County deputy on high-speed chase

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Henderson County deputy arrested a man on drug charges after the sheriff’s office says he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.
Jonathan Ray White was arrested on Tuesday after a high-speed chase through Gun Barrel City that reportedly reached speeds of 115 mph, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported the pursuit began when White initially failed to use his turn signal twice while in the Gun Barrel City area. It was also reported by the sheriff’s office he was driving car reported stolen out of Mesquite.
The pursuit continued through the city until the vehicle reportedly failed as White approached the city limits of Kaufman.
Once the vehicle was stopped, investigators found two baggies of they believed to be meth inside the car. White was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines.
