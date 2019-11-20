MADD East Texas hosts annual Tie One on for Safety luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual Tie One on For Safety luncheon on Wednesday. to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving.
Local law enforcement officers, fire department personnel, and city leaders were in attendance at the event, which was held at Tyler’s Rose Garden Center to kick off a safe 2019 holiday season.
The event’s organizers hoped to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk driving at one of the most dangerous times on our nation’s highways. More people are traveling, and there are more events where alcohol is served between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
“In 2018, 1,068 people lost their lives on highways nationwide between Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Day,” said Scott Harrison, the director of MADD East Texas. “At MADD, we dream of a day where there are no more victims, and we are working toward that.”
The organization is urging East Texans to use Uber, taxis, public transportation, or designated drivers at holiday events where alcohol is served.
Drivers can show their commitment to designating a non-drinking driver and support of law enforcement's efforts to protect the roads by displaying a MADD Tie One On for Safety red ribbon or magnetic decal on their vehicles available at local MADD offices across the country,” a press release stated.
In the press release, Harrison said that whether people are driving to holiday festivities or hosting their own parties, they should remember their designated drivers.
“Everyone can help keep our holiday season joyous by planning ahead when celebrations include alcohol,” Harrison said in the press release. “Take personal responsibility for your own travel by choosing a non-drinking, unimpaired driver and remember to include festive drinks such as mocktails for the designated drivers who are guests in your home."
