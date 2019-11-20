Jury deliberating on sentence in Dameon Mosley capital murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury is now deliberating the punishment for a man who was convicted last week for capital murder in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a gas station clerk.
Earlier on Wednesday, the jury heard the closing arguments from the prosecuting and defense attorneys. Since the charge is a capital offense, the jurors only have two options for Dameon Jamarc Mosley’s sentence - life in prison without parole or death.
The trial is being held in Judge Christi Kennedy’s 114th Judicial District Court.
When Kennedy read the charges and gave her instructions to the jury, she explained that Special Issue No. 3 on the juror ballot is intellectual disability and that they have to decide if there is enough evidence to meet those criteria. She added that the jury has to agree unanimously on Special issue No. 3.
During his closing arguments, Chris Gatewood, a prosecutor for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office thanked the jurors for their service.
“The state doesn’t want you to take this lightly,” Gatewood said. “If I had it my way, Mr. Stacks would be at work today, and Mosley would still be on probation.”
Gatewood told the jurors that there is a strong probability that Mosley would commit another crime.
The prosecutor told the jury that the burden of proof is on the defense to show that Mosley has an intellectual disability, which would warrant a life sentence instead of execution.
“We have proven that he is a threat to society,” Gatewood said. “He shot Billy Stacks in the head, took money out of the register, and picked money up off of his dying body. Mosley has terrorized a lot of victims."
Gatewood told the jurors that Mosley robbed again and again and reminded them that several witnesses testified about being scared for their lives during the previous crimes Mosley has committed.
“He started with a BB gun terrorizing people,” Gatewood said. “Then he graduated up to a real gun because someone bucked against him.”
During his closing arguments, Gatewood said Mosley committed five different robberies in 2014. He added Mosley appeared remorseful at that time, and the District Attorney’s Office gave him probation.
“We gave him a second chance, but that was a mistake,” Gatewood said. “While he was on probation, he committed 13 other robberies and killed Billy Stacks. He has an antisocial disorder. he doesn’t care about others.”
Gatewood argued that Mosley is not intellectually disabled, and he knows right from wrong.
A Smith County jury convicted Mosley of capital murder last week. He was charged in the fatal shooting of Billy Dale Stacks during an armed robbery. At the time of his death on Jan. 28, 2017, Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler.
Mosley was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery. Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Two other suspects - LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver - were also indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
