Food delivery service to give free Thanksgiving meals to East Texas families in need

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A popular food delivery service will be providing Thanksgiving meals to East Texas families who would otherwise go without them.
During the week of Thanksgiving, Waitr will team with restaurants in Tyler and Longview to deliver free hot meals to families in need. Share Thanksgiving has expanded into a program that’s expected to deliver more than 4,000 meals nationwide, doubling last year’s total, the company said.
Families must qualify for assistance before applying for Share Thanksgiving. If you’d like to nominate a family, or apply for your own, please visit Waitr’s website for more information.
More on the Share Thanksgiving program from Waitr:
Waitr has launched its Share Thanksgiving food drive campaign. The goal is to help feed families in need by providing them with free Thanksgiving meals. Beginning today, when anyone orders from Waitr, the company will make a donation that will go toward buying meals for area families during the annual November holiday.
“Our goal is to ensure no one in our community goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” said Whitney Savoie, Market Development Director for Waitr. “If we can play a part in spreading a little bit of joy – even if it’s just in a small way like bringing them a hot meal, it’s worth it.”
Waitr’s five-week campaign will continue through November 22. Savoie added, “There are a lot of families who are not sure where their next meal will come from. The Share Thanksgiving initiative gives them the chance to enjoy and celebrate a hot Thanksgiving dinner.”
Launched in 2015, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.
