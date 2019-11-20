Fire in auto repair shop brought under control by Daingerfield firefighters

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Daingerfield firefighters battled a fire in a commercial building on Tuesday night.
The fire began around 8 p.m., and according to Chief Jimmy Cornelius, was in an old auto repair shop on Linda Drive. He said workers in the building had been cutting stone or marble, so they will investigate to see if that was the cause of the fire.
Witnesses at the scene say that the building is in the same fenced area as Stan’s Auto Repair.
Cornelius said that there were no injuries in the fire.
Lone Star Volunteer Fire Department was at the scene to assist.
