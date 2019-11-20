Executive Director of Meals on Wheels submits resignation, still has ‘utmost respect’ for volunteers, clients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A change in the leadership of Meals on Wheels East Texas has been announced.
John Moore has resigned his position as executive director of the organization as of Wednesday. Moore had taken the position in June 2019.
Moore said his departure was unrelated to the recent issues the organization had undergone.
“When you take a job you are given the parameters and told how the job is going to go, and what it will be. When you begin working and find out that it is not what those parameters and conditions actually are, you can make a decision to stay or you can leave. I decided the best thing to do was to leave.”
He added that he still appreciates what Meals on Wheels does for the community.
“I have the utmost respect for the volunteers, for the clients, and for most of the employees of Meals on Wheels.”
Moore will now work to expand his syndicated newspaper column and embark upon a speaking tour in support of his latest book, Write of Passage, Vol. 2.
Meals on Wheels East Texas delivers meals to more than 2,700 home-bound seniors and disabled individuals in six counties across the area. There is no word yet as to who will replace Moore.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.