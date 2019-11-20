East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies are likely for the rest of the afternoon/evening hours, then a cloudy sky expected through Friday. Rain chances slowly increase overnight tonight with a 50%-60% chance for scattered showers on our Thursday, then a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday morning...into the afternoon hours, with rain tapering off during the evening hours. A few storms may become a bit on the strong side with the cold front, but only a MARGINAL Risk is posted at this time...only a 5% chance for significant severe weather. Temperatures remain above normal through Thursday, then temperatures should tumble during the day on Friday as soon as the front moves through your area. Highs during the morning hours/early afternoon...then falling. Much cooler air for the upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies. Monday looks fairly nice with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, then another cold front on Tuesday brings some rain on Tuesday and cooler temps for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. At this time, Thanksgiving day looks fairly nice. If there are any changes, we will let you know as soon as possible.