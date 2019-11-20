East Texans bounce their way to healthy living in unique Longview fitness class

By Jamey Boyum and Jeff Wright | November 20, 2019 at 11:56 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 11:56 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview fitness class has taken inspiration from the Land Down Under to create an exercise program that puts a spring in everyone’s step.

Fitness 1440 in Longview hosts a class of high-intensity, low-impact bouncing called Kangoo Jump. The program is focused around specially-constructed bounce shoes. The shoes absorb much of the impact on joints and can be used by any age.

“It’s very exciting, very fun; lots of sweat," said Veronica Zulueta, an instructor at Fitness 1440. “It’s definitely a very good workout. Good for the heart.”

Fitness 1440 in Longview offers daily Kangoo classes, with boots provided for class participants.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum stopped by a class to take a closer look for himself.

