East Texans bounce their way to healthy living in unique Longview fitness class

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview fitness class has taken inspiration from the Land Down Under to create an exercise program that puts a spring in everyone’s step.
Fitness 1440 in Longview hosts a class of high-intensity, low-impact bouncing called Kangoo Jump. The program is focused around specially-constructed bounce shoes. The shoes absorb much of the impact on joints and can be used by any age.
“It’s very exciting, very fun; lots of sweat," said Veronica Zulueta, an instructor at Fitness 1440. “It’s definitely a very good workout. Good for the heart.”
Fitness 1440 in Longview offers daily Kangoo classes, with boots provided for class participants.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum stopped by a class to take a closer look for himself.
