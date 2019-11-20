Chapel Hill residents discuss future location of Toll 49, want it kept away from elementary school

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) -As future planning for segment six of toll 49 around Chapel Hill is underway, residents in that area attend a public meeting hosted by the Save Kids From Loop 49 campaign to discuss safety issues on the ‘teal’ adjusted route.
According to meeting organizers that route comes within 800 feet of an elementary school. They are pushing the “purple” route, which they say is environmentally friendlier and safer for the children of Chapel Hill.
Jeremiah Wilson, the meeting organizer, said, “Specifically, the teal adjusted route comes within 800 feet of Kissam Elementary School. And so it is very important from a safety perspective to make sure that does not happen.”
The next public meeting on the safety issue and alternative route will be in the spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.