15-year-old pool phenom to represent USA in upcoming competition in Greece

“I started whenever my dad started to teach me to play,” Cameron Cummings said. “He played first, so I got in the business and I just started shootin’.” He'll represent the USA in Greece in a 9-ball competition. Don't you wish when you were 15, you'd get to do this? “And this past July, we went to South Point Hotel and Casino for the nationals, and he finished third,” said Jamie Cummings, Cameron’s father. “I was just so proud of him, and then when I got the call, he was going to represent the United States I couldn’t wait to get off the phone with the guy I was talking to, and I called my wife.”