WEBXTRA: Lindale triplets attend TJC on golf, corporate scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale natives Grant, Garrett and Grayson Sims are triplets who were born just one minute apart from each other.
They’ve decided to attend Tyler Junior College together after graduating from Lindale high school last summer.
The guys couldn’t be any more different though as they each have unique goals and aspirations. One thing they do have in common though, they each received a golf and corporate scholarship to attend TJC.
But after 19 years together, the triplets will be splitting up after they finish their general studies.
Grayson wants to go to the University of Texas in Austin for marketing. Grant and Garrett want to go to Texas State University in San Marcos.
