WATCH LIVE: House Intel Committee’s Impeachment hearings set to resume

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The ongoing public impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump are set to resume in the House of Representatives Tuesday morning.
The hearings will be aired live on television.
The focus of the hearings will be Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“According to a rough transcript of the call released by the White House, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to launch an investigation into Biden and his son,” a story on the ABC News website stated.
The ABC story stated that a White House official who listened to Trump’s Jul 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president described the call as “crazy” and “frightening” and was “visibly shaken,” according to the intelligence official who filed the formal whistleblower complaint.
Since the July 25 call, Zelenskiy has asserted that there was “no blackmail” associated with the July 25 phone call. Democrats in the House of Representatives are alleging that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in aid to the country in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son, Hunter.
Republicans in the House have circulated a lengthy memo that says people need to take Trump’s state of mind during his phone call with Zelenskiy into account and understand the context, the ABC story stated.
The ABC story quoted the memo as saying, "This context shows that President Trump has a deep-seated, genuine, and reasonable skepticism of Ukraine and U.S. taxpayer-funded foreign aid, independent of and proceeding any mention of potential investigations of Ukraine’s interference in the 2016 elections or Hunter Biden’s involvement with Burisma, a notoriously corrupt company.”
