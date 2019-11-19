UT Health East Texas EMS and Champion EMS settle lawsuit

As part of the settlement, Champion, now operating as CHRISTUS EMS, may provide transports from its Urgent Care location at 5414 S. Broadway Ave. and from its ER location at 8389 S. Broadway Ave. to its main hospital at 800 E. Dawson St. These transports allow CHRISTUS to maintain care for the patients that enter their system and desire to stay in their system. All requests for transports and emergency calls will be routed through UT Health East Texas EMS’s dispatch center as it remains the exclusive contractual provider of ambulance services in the area. Individuals requesting emergency care should still dial 9-1-1.