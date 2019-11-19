UT Health East Texas EMS and Champion EMS settle lawsuit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas announced Tuesday that a lawsuit between UT Health East Texas EMS and Champion EMS regarding ambulance services has been settled.
According to a press release, under the terms of the settlement agreement, UT Health East Texas EMS will continue to operate its ambulance service under the exclusive contract arrangement with the City of Tyler and Smith County.
As part of the settlement, Champion, now operating as CHRISTUS EMS, may provide transports from its Urgent Care location at 5414 S. Broadway Ave. and from its ER location at 8389 S. Broadway Ave. to its main hospital at 800 E. Dawson St. These transports allow CHRISTUS to maintain care for the patients that enter their system and desire to stay in their system. All requests for transports and emergency calls will be routed through UT Health East Texas EMS’s dispatch center as it remains the exclusive contractual provider of ambulance services in the area. Individuals requesting emergency care should still dial 9-1-1.
“This settlement is in the best interest of the citizens of Tyler and Smith County as it alleviates the confusion the dual ambulance operations were causing and allows UT Health East Texas EMS to remain the exclusive provider of ambulance and emergency transportation services in the City of Tyler and Smith County,” said Moody Chisholm, CEO of UT Health East Texas.
“We are pleased to have this matter resolved in a manner that allows CHRISTUS EMS to provide our patients with seamless transportation between our CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances facilities,” said Chris Glenney, Sr. Vice President, Group Operations CHRISTUS Health; Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Health NETX; and President, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “We look forward to providing necessary, lifesaving treatment to our patients when someone has made the choice to entrust us with their care.”
