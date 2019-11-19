Tyler ISD hires former FBI investigator as new director of safety and security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD stated Monday that, as safety and security for campuses, students, staff, and visitors continues to be a priority, they have added a team member to help accomplish that goal.
The district’s new Director of Safety and Security, Jeffrey Millslagle, will lead the charge to ensure safety measures and emergency preparedness for all Tyler ISD facilities are in line with today’s school climate, according to Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD executive director of communications.
“We were patient in selecting the person for the assignment of Director of Safety and Security in Tyler ISD, as the genesis of this position began in response to various events that have threatened school systems across the country over recent years; and well before the saturation of school safety legislation from the 86th Legislature,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Crawford said.
Over the span of his 26-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Millslagle has managed and directed investigations of counter-terrorism, violent crimes, drugs, white collar crimes, and crisis management.
The statement from Tyler ISD continued with highlights of Millslagel’s career:
Millslagle served as Supervisory Senior Resident Agent/Special Agent with the FBI from 1985 to 2011. During his tenure, he led the FBI response for the Columbia Space Shuttle Recovery in 2003. On the devastating day of the Columbia explosion, Millslagle immediately went into action after hearing a huge rumble in the sky above. Viewing live media coverage and knowing the potential devastation and harm that could be caused as debris would begin to fall across East Texas, he phoned Washington. With that phone call, Millslagle would mobilize and manage intensive efforts going forward that would include debris search and recovery that encompassed an extensive geographical area. Millslagle also served two FBI deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2007.
Since 2011, the East Texas FBI agent has served as a Special Agent with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). In his eight years of experience with SIGAR, he investigated complex contract fraud and corruption cases involving U.S. taxpayer’s dollars in Afghanistan and the United States. After a two-year deployment to Afghanistan, Millslagle was awarded a United States Department of State Award for Heroism and a Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency Sentner Award for Dedication and Courage in 2014.
“We are extremely fortunate for the opportunity to bring aboard one of Tyler’s own, as Agent Millslagle’s experience, talent, and relationships match the job’s demands. His extensive background in safety and security will be a great asset to our District alongside Tyler ISD’s law enforcement, social-emotional learning through counseling services, the District’s disciplinary program and other #safeTisd initiatives,” Dr. Crawford said.
Tyler ISD’s #safeTisd initiative is a multifaceted response plan that affects all Tyler ISD facilities and departments. The program includes a number of initiatives aimed at fortifying buildings, ensuring regular training, communication, and increasing both staff and public awareness. Last spring, Tyler ISD teachers and staff attended the District’s first Safety and Security Conference that focused on critical points to school safety, including the physical security of a school, crisis management, protocols used when responding to acts of violence, and proactive mental health intervention. Hiring a Director of Safety and Security further equips the District to enhance security operations, creating learning environments conducive to successful student outcomes."
