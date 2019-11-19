Tyler ISD hires former FBI investigator as new director of safety and security

Millslagle served as Supervisory Senior Resident Agent/Special Agent with the FBI from 1985 to 2011. During his tenure, he led the FBI response for the Columbia Space Shuttle Recovery in 2003. On the devastating day of the Columbia explosion, Millslagle immediately went into action after hearing a huge rumble in the sky above. Viewing live media coverage and knowing the potential devastation and harm that could be caused as debris would begin to fall across East Texas, he phoned Washington. With that phone call, Millslagle would mobilize and manage intensive efforts going forward that would include debris search and recovery that encompassed an extensive geographical area. Millslagle also served two FBI deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2007.