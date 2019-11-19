State, defense rest in sentencing phase of Tyler man found guilty in gas station murder

Dameon Mosley, 28, faces life in prison or the death penalty

A Smith County jury has found a Tyler man guilty of killing a gas station clerk during a robbery, and now the trial is in the punishment phase.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | November 19, 2019 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 1:52 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prosecution and the defense rested Tuesday afternoon in the sentencing phase of a Tyler man’s capital murder trial.

Dameon Jamarc Mosley, 28, was convicted of capital murder last week for killing gas station clerk Billy Dale Stacks during a 2017 robbery at a Conoco station in Tyler.

The sentencing phase will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The jury will hear closing arguments and the judge’s instructions before starting deliberations.

Mosley could be sentenced to death or life in prison. Two other suspects, LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver, were also indicted in on one count of capital murder each.

Dameon Mosley (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
