State, defense rest in sentencing phase of Tyler man found guilty in gas station murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The prosecution and the defense rested Tuesday afternoon in the sentencing phase of a Tyler man’s capital murder trial.
Dameon Jamarc Mosley, 28, was convicted of capital murder last week for killing gas station clerk Billy Dale Stacks during a 2017 robbery at a Conoco station in Tyler.
The sentencing phase will resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The jury will hear closing arguments and the judge’s instructions before starting deliberations.
Mosley could be sentenced to death or life in prison. Two other suspects, LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver, were also indicted in on one count of capital murder each.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.