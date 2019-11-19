State calls mental health experts, TDCJ official to stand in Mosley capital murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the punishment phase of a capital murder trial for a man who shot and killed a gas station clerk during a 2017 robbery, the jury heard testimony from mental health experts, an adult probation official, and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice regional director.
A Smith County jury convicted Mosley of capital murder last week. He was charged in the fatal shooting of Billy Dale Stacks. At the time of his death on Jan. 28, 2017, Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler.
Mosley was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery. Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charges.
During the testimony Tuesday morning, the state called Dr. Timothy Proctor, a forensic psychologist to the stand. Proctor explained that he evaluates criminals to see if they are competent to stand trial and that he reviewed Mosley’s jail records, school records, Andrews Center records, and mental health records.
Proctor explained that Mosley’s scores on IQ tests he took in 2009 and 2018 fall in the borderline range. The forensic psychologist added that two doctors diagnosed Mosley with borderline intellectual disability.
Mosley scored an 80 on the Waisler test, which put him at the top of the low average and bottom of borderline. He added that all of Mosley’s scores were in the 75 to 80 range.
Proctor testified that Mosley does not meet the criteria for being intellectually disabled.
Shannon Coleman, who works with the Smith County Adult Probation Department shared the highlights of the presentencing investigation that was done before Mosley was sentenced with probation in 2015.
During his testimony, Coleman said Mosley told investigators that he had a very pleasant childhood, and he got along with his siblings. Coleman also said that Mosley knows right from wrong.
Two other suspects - LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver - were also indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
Later, the state called Stephen Bryant, who is a TDCJ regional director, to the stand. Bryant described the differences between serving time on death row before an execution date is set and serving a life sentence in general population.
Bryant explained that death row inmates are in what is considered inmate segregation, or restrictive housing. They are in their cells 22 hours a day. Depending on their status levels, death row inmates have two hours in the recreation pen a day, and two TDCJ officers escort each prisoner there and back.
During his testimony, Bryant told the jurors that death row inmates stay in a 6x10 cell with one bunk, a foot box, and a combination sink and toilet. He added that death row inmates communicate by yelling from cell to cell, and everything is hand-delivered there.
There are three status levels for prisoners in a regular TDCJ prison unit - G1, G3, and G5, Bryant stated.
G1 inmates can work outside the compound without armed security and are considered trusties. Prisoners that are considered a threat by prison staff members are considered G5 inmates, and they are in their cells 22 hours a day. Their meals are brought to them.
General population inmates have a G3 status, which means they have a cell partner, access to a day room for watching TV, the ability to go to the dining hall with other inmates. They can walk themselves to the shower facilities, and they have jobs in support services like janitorial, food services, laundry, and gardening.
Bryant said general population inmates can have contact visits with their families, which means they can sit at a table together with no glass. G3 inmates can have up to six hours of recreation a day and that includes basketball, volleyball, and weights, he said.
General population inmates also have access to the prison commissary, Bryant said. They can buy candy bars, chips, radios, fans, and hot pots. They can also attend church and school, and some inmates qualify for college, Bryant said.
During his testimony, Bryant said TDCJ prison staff members do not know what people are in for, and an inmate is not placed into restraints unless he or she becomes a threat.
Bryant said if Mosley is sentenced to life without parole, he will be a G3 inmate, and he will never be a G1, which would mean he would be allowed to work outside without supervision.
The state and defense attorneys have rested their cases.
The trial will resume at 1:15 p.m. after a lunch break.
