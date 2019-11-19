RV pulled over on I-20 transporting 900 pounds of marijuana, multiple cases of THC-concentrate vape juice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County deputy pulled over a motor home on Interstate 20 Monday afternoon and discovered a large amount of marijuana and other products.
Sheriff Larry Smith says that at about 3:30 Monday afternoon, a deputy doing criminal interdiction on I-20 saw probable cause to stop a large RV headed eastbound. The RV was pulled over near Hwy 14 at a Pilot Station.
Smith said the deputy located 900 pounds of marijuana in the RV, as well as numerous cases of 89-93% THC-concentrate vape juice packaged in what was meant to look like candy boxes. The RV had Washington state tags on it, but Smith said that the intended route for the drugs was believed to be from California to Georgia on Interstate 20.
One man was arrested in the incident. His wife was released, but Smith says arrest is not out of the question for her at some point. He said they appeared to be in their twenties. Their immigration status is being checked, Smith added.
Smith says that criminal interdiction is becoming increasingly more important in our country, as cross-country transport of drugs on interstate arteries like Interstate 20 is a major problem.
