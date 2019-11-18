Looking very nice through Tuesday with mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures. As we head into Wednesday, we are looking for a mostly cloudy sky along with warm temperatures here in East Texas. A few showers will be possible very late in the day. On Thursday, more clouds and scattered showers will be in the forecast as the warmer than normal temperatures continue. On Friday morning, a fairly strong cold front is expected to pass quickly through East Texas starting in the morning and moving through by late afternoon. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Nothing severe is expected at this time. Temperatures should top out in the middle 60s on Friday morning, falling into the lower 50s during the afternoon. A few lingering showers before dawn on Saturday will be possible. Much cooler temperatures expected this weekend with the sun returning on Saturday and Sunday as well. Monday looks to be partly cloudy with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 60s. Southerly winds expected until the cold front on Friday morning, then shifting out of the north. Back to a southerly wind by Monday.