One dead after two-vehicle crash on SH-43 in Harrison County

HARRISON, Texas (KLTV) - One person died after a crash in Harrison County Tuesday morning.
According to DPS, at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-43, 5.3 miles south of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
DPS said preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 1994 Ford Mustang, Kelvin Dewayne Perkins, 42, of Marshall was traveling south on SH-43 on the wrong side of the road; at the same time, the driver of a 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, Gopinder Singh Mangat, 36, of Brampton, Ontario was traveling north on the inside lane of SH-43. The vehicles collided and traveled off the roadway.
DPS said Perkins was pronounced at the scene by Judge Mike Smith and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Mangat was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall where he was treated and released.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
