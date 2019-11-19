One dead after two-vehicle crash on SH-43 in Harrison County

DPS said preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 1994 Ford Mustang, Kelvin Dewayne Perkins, 42, of Marshall was traveling south on SH-43 on the wrong side of the road; at the same time, the driver of a 2004 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer, Gopinder Singh Mangat, 36, of Brampton, Ontario was traveling north on the inside lane of SH-43. The vehicles collided and traveled off the roadway.