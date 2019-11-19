Longview Public Library unveils steel balloon sculpture for city’s upcoming sesquicentennial

“As for painting on a balloon’s surface, I do a lot of murals and windows and that kind of thing so the scale wasn’t too bad. It was a little odd with the curvature, but again it’s a slight learning curve but once you get it, it goes a lot easier. So this is one of two that I’ve done that are out officially to view. Maude Cobb has theirs out at their building facility. So this will be a project to kind of stretch out a little bit and I’m sure as more balloons go up more businesses are hopefully going to be inspired to purchase that kind of thing and contact me and a few of the other artists that are working on it. And get something good out to look at and beautify Longview more than it already is. To add something to the view,” Ruland said.