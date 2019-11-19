Kemp woman indicted on charge of engaging in organized criminal activity

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Kemp woman has been indicted for the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Shelia Nell Zbleski, 52, was indicted on the charge by a grand jury for the 173rd Judicial District Court.
Zbleski was arrested back in May after a raid on an illegal game room near Seven Points.
According to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the game room was occupied by the attendant who was Zbleski. Zbleski was found to be in possession of the illegal gambling establishment and arrested for the felony offense of engaging in organized criminal activity, and Class A offenses of possession of a gambling device, paraphernalia, promotion and keeping a gambling place.
PREVIOUS STORY: Henderson County gaming room bust nets 1 arrest
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.