Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of shooting, killing 30-year-old woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a 71-year-old man on a murder charge in connection with a woman’s 2018 shooting death.
Matthew McCuin was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. He was among the 43 people indicted when the Henderson County grand jury met earlier this month.
Police said McCuin was charged with murder and booked into the Henderson County Jail. They said the arrest was made by APD Detective Wesley Hoover.
“This arrest was the result of diligent work by Detective Hoover,” said Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill. “He has been investigating this case for nine months, and his persistence paid off.”
Police said on Nov. 18, 2018, the Athens Police Department received a report of an unresponsive person in the 1000 block of Third Street. When police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, officers found bystanders performing CPR on April Nicole Taylor, 30, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Taylor was transported by EMS to the local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was ordered in the case.
A previous East Texas News story stated that Athens police officers interviewed witnesses at the scene.
Previous stories: Athens police make arrest in fatal 2018 shooting
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.