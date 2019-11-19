Alto girls basketball staying positive, even without home court

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto girls basketball team is playing the 2019-20 season with a no-quit attitude.
The team has no home court because of the April tornadoes that destroyed the high school. The team is practicing at a church gym, but a power outage today put them in the church parking lot.
The team is staying positive and sees the game as a return to reality.
They must play all their games on the road until a gym on campus is ready. Their next game is Tuesday night in San Augustine at 5 p.m.
