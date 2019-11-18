Woman injured after car crash into Henderson home; driver arrested

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman received serious injuries early Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed into her bedroom as she slept.
According to the Henderson Police Department, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, a white SUV lost control and crashed into a home in the 1700 block of Elm St.
Police said the impact was so significant, the home was shifted partially off of its concrete slab.
The driver smashed into a bedroom where a woman was sleeping. The woman’s daughter was also in the house at the time but was not in the part of the house that was hit.
Police said there were two people inside the vehicle that lost control. The driver, Keith Shipp, was arrested for intoxication assault and DWI with injury, police said.
“The suspect had some type of intoxicant in his system, he was in an altered state,” said Cpt. James Dukes with the Henderson Police Department.
