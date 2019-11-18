UT Tyler poll results indicate Texas voters split on President Trump’s impeachment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler announced the results of their November poll have been released.
According to UT Tyler, the Center for Opinion Research released the results on Nov. 18. UT Tyler reported 1093 registered Texas voters completed the survey which covered “recent and upcoming political events like the Democratic Debates and impeachment hearings.”
The poll is the first statewide polls of random voters following Beto O’Rourke’s announcement that he was canceling his campaign, according to UT Tyler.
Some insights from the poll results include the following, provided by UT Tyler:
- For the Democratic nomination for President, former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead increased slightly to 9 percent over Senators Sanders and Warren who have similar levels of support.
- For the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Texas, Cristina Tzintún Ramirez (9.4 percent) leads MJ Hegar (8.5 percent), with 50 percent of voters still deciding. A look at the demographic differences among voters shows clear coalitions are forming that differentiate the support of each candidate within the electorate.
- On the question of impeachment, now that hearings have begun in the House, Texas voters are split. When asked if they believe President Trump should be impeached based on a voter knows now, 47 percent of voters believe President Trump should not be impeached and 45 percent believe he should.
According to UT Tyler, voter preferences for the 2020 presidential primary were updated in the poll as well as the view of voter opinions on mandatory gun buyback policy.
You can read the full results of the poll below:
