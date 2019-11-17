Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Another beautiful and pleasant day in the books. Thankfully, we have a couple more on the way before some rainy changes arrive later this week. Tomorrow will start off chilly in the middle to upper 30s for most with clear skies. Our Monday afternoon will be pleasant with nothing but sunshine and middle to upper 60s for highs. More sunny skies for Tuesday as highs continue to warm into the lower 70s. Breezy southerly winds return to the forecast on Wednesday and will give East Texas the chance to see a few scattered showers/thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Spotty showers could persist into the overnight hours into Thursday as our next cold front sets up to move through the area. This cold front will begin to move in East Texas on Thursday afternoon before stalling overnight into Friday. The front will remain stationary and will allow showers to continue to develop through this period and into Friday as well until an upper-level system arrives later on Friday and pushes the front and our rain eastward overnight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely drop throughout the afternoon for our northern counties on Friday once the front moves through, with the rest of East Texas cooling down overnight and waking up in the 40s by Saturday morning. Clearing skies by late Saturday afternoon will lead to atleast one day full of sunshine for next weekend.