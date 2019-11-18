Smith County man sentenced to 16 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County man was sentenced on Monday to 16 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Grant Edward Cook, 55, of Flint accepted a plea deal Monday related to his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child, of a victim younger than 14 years of age.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on the evening of July 4, 2017, at a home in Flint, Cook reportedly sexually assaulted a young female victim that was staying at his residence for the holiday. The victim told a family member that Cook had touched her genitals. The incident was later reported to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
