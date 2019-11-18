Smith County invites citizens to offer input on new courthouse

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Smith County have one more opportunity Monday night to give their input on plans for a new courthouse.
County leaders began a series of input meetings in each precinct of the county in early November. The meetings end with the final one being held on Monday, Nov. 18.
The county is working to formulate a plan for a new Smith County courthouse. Before a plan is presented to voters, Smith County officials are working to gather public input on whether the public agrees that a new courthouse is needed, where it should go, what factors for consideration are most important, and to answer any questions or listen to any comments citizens may have.
Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton will host a meeting Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway in Tyler.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has said the intended timeline is to present an initial plan for a new courthouse in the spring of 2020, hold additional public meetings throughout the summer of 2020, to ensure the citizens have full and accurate information, and to call for a vote on a proposed plan for the November 2020 election.
The release said Smith County has created a new webpage – Smith County Courthouse Planning -- which lays out the county’s intentions, includes courthouse studies conducted over the last 20 years and has a citizen input survey.
County officials are asking all Smith County residents to take a couple of minutes to fill out the brief survey. To take the survey, click here.
