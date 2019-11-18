Smith County capital murder trial resumes; Mosley’s mother testifies about son’s traumatic childhood

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the punishment phase of a capital murder trial for a man who shot and killed a gas station clerk during a 2017 robbery, the jury heard testimony from Dameon Jamarc Mosley’s mother and sister that described his traumatic childhood.
A Smith County jury convicted Mosley of capital murder last week. He was charged in the fatal shooting of Billy Dale Stacks. At the time of his death on Jan. 28, 2017, Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler.
Mosely was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery. Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Two other suspects - LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver - were also indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
Linda Smith, Mosely’s mother, took the stand Monday morning. She told the jury that she thinks Slack’s shooting death was an accident. She said when she visited her son in jail, he broke down and told her it was an accident.
Smith said that she had been getting a disability check for her son, adding that he had been tested at the Andrews Center several times. She said Dameon Mosley had been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
While Smith was on the stand, she was shown Tyler ISD records from 2004 where she said that she put her son in time out to discipline him. Smith told the jurors that was a lie and that she beat Dameon Mosley with a cord.
During her testimony, Smith said that her son doesn’t deserve the death penalty.
“Do not belittle me about my children,” Smtih said at one point.
Dameon’s mother told the jurors that she was surprised to hear that her son described his childhood as pleasant.
Smith said that she took her son to the doctor several times, but Dameon always denied being physically and sexually abused.
While she was on the stand, Smith said that she didn’t raise him and her other children right. She added it was her fault for staying out late “drinking, partying, and tricking.” Smith told the jurors that she did that for 30 years.
Smith told the jurors that her son knows how to be loving. Because of his ADHD, he had a hard time concentrating and completing tasks, she said. The older women he dated played a part in him committing the robberies because he was easily influenced by them and their need for money.
In 2014, Smith told Dameon Mosley not to “go with Cory because Cory was trouble and had been to prison.” Smith also told the jury that Stella Wagner was her son’s girlfriend in 2014
During her testimony, Smith said that she made Dameon Mosely go to the police department and own up to what he did. He received probation for the crime and was not supposed to be with Wagner.
Smith told the jury she told the truth - “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
Dameon Mosley’s mother said she broke her son’s hand with her skillet and whipped him and her other children with it. Smith added that her daughter tried to commit suicide, and she told her not to tell Child Protective Services what a relative had done to her.
Smith told the jurors that she got her children to lie to CPS officials because she did want to lose them or her welfare money.
Shameka Mosley, Dameon’s sister, took the stand next. She told the jury that age the age of 11, she was raising her brother and sister because her mother was out drinking. They were in charge of cleaning the house when she was gone.
During her testimony, Shameka Mosley said she would get up and get her siblings ready for school. She added that when she was 12, she had to help her brother brush his teeth and that she had to help him tie his shoes.
Shameka Mosley said if the house wasn’t clean when her mother got back, her mom would yell and scream curse words. Smith spanked her children on occasion using her hand, a belt, or whatever else was available she said.
Dameon Mosley’s sister said it was hard getting her brother to sit down to do his homework even when he was on medication. He would come home from school frustrated, and he would want to go outside and play instead of doing homework.
Shameka Mosley said she was sexually abused by a relative, but her mother didn’t believe her. She explained that she tried to commit suicide when she was 15 or 16 by slitting her wrist with a piece of glass.
At one point during her testimony, Shameka Mosely told the jurors that her mother told her not to tell a CPS worker what was going on in their household. She said her mother broke her brother’s hand with a frying pan.
Shameka Mosely said she and her mother got into a fight over the broken hand and said she left the house when she was 17 or 18.
Dameon Mosely’s sister said she met LaMarcus [Hannah] when she was 14 and started dating him when she was older. She added her brother looked up to LaMarcus.
Shameka Mosley said her brother wound up living with her because their mother’s new husband didn’t want Dameon around. She added that her brother couldn’t handle living on his own.
During her testimony, Shameka Mosely said that her brother put a cat in a dryer and turned it on when he was a child, and the cat died.
Shameka Mosley said she was aware of the robberies and the probation in 2014. At the time, Dameon Mosley was living back and forth with his sister and girlfriend. She added he had at least four jobs and went through four or five different vehicles.
Dameon Mosely’s sister also testified that her brother started smoking marijuana when he was 11 or 12 and that he got it from their neighbors.
Shameka Mosely explained that her brother never met a stranger and that she warned him that he couldn’t trust everyone. She added that people often took advantage of her brother because he wanted to be accepted.
After a break for lunch, the trial will resume at 1:15 p.m.
