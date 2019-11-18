Planned power outage to affect over 3,000 East Texans tonight

The map shows the areas in red which will be affected. (Source: RCEC on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | November 18, 2019 at 3:53 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 4:54 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - If your power goes out Monday night and you’re a customer of Rusk County Electric Cooperative, don’t panic. It’s probably a planned outage.

The cooperative says they will be making repairs to the Church Hill substation beginning at 11 p.m. Monday. This will affect about 3,500 customers in Church Hill, Fair Play, Long Branch, Pinehill, Mount Enterprise, Henderson, and Tatum areas. It should last about 30 minutes.

The attached map shows the locations in red which will be affected.

If you have any questions or concerns, call 903-657-4571 or visit the website by clicking here.

