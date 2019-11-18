Palestine family loses home in fire, but does not lose faith

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is homeless after their house caught fire late Thursday night. But the young couple has not given up hope because they say their faith has really shown through such a terrible tragedy.
It happened in the 9000 block of State Highway 294 just outside of Palestine.
“I had three crosses in my house, the firefighter came, and he brought me one cross, everything burned down in my house but somehow, it managed and my cross didn’t burn,” Destiny Ortiz says.
Destiny Ortiz and her fiancé Joel Murray lost everything they worked so hard for, but as they continue to rummage through the ashes, hope still seems to shine through.
“My Bible was in the living room, it was underneath the table, everything else was burnt, but my bible still stands, it has two pages burned, that’s it,” Ortiz says.
Elkhart and Tucker Volunteer Fire Departments responded and did everything they could to contain the fire where Ortiz believes it started; in the master bedroom.
“It just spread on, took all of our clothes, our kitchen, I lost my engagement ring,” Ortiz says.
The newly engaged couple were planning a wedding before the fire took everything, but without insurance, they say their sole focus will be to make sure their 10-year-old son has a place to lay his head.
“What are we going to do now, when your child asks you that, and you don’t have the answer, it’s hard,” Ortiz says.
Tucker Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Sparks says he does not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.